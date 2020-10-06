Arcview’s Women’s Investor Network Announces Partnership with Miss Grass to Showcase 2020 Cannabis Holiday Gift Guide
The Arcview Group Hosts Holiday Shopping Webinar for Women-owned Brands
We have always been and will continue to be committed to helping women and women-owned businesses achieve greatness.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arcview Group’s Women’s Investor Network (WIN) and Miss Grass have teamed up to bring cannabis consumers a holiday shopping guide this season. Aligning in values, the two companies are on a mission to further empower female-founded cannabis brands and products made for everyone on your shopping list.
— Laura Toomey, Chief of Staff of Arcview's Women’s Investor Network
This year, WIN members who produce hemp or cannabis accessory products are being given the opportunity to apply to be featured alongside other incredible companies for this very special collaboration. Additionally, WIN is also accepting submissions for a curated gift box that will be unveiled live, on a special WIN shopping edition webinar on Monday, December 7.
“We are always excited to help further promote female-founded companies and are looking forward to reviewing product submissions,” comments Kate Miller, co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass. “Supporting thought leadership in the cannabis community is part of our core mission at Miss Grass, and this partnership enables us to do that.”
In order for brands to participate, entrants must be a member of WIN. All applications are due by 5pm PT on Friday, October 16, 2020. Applications are subject to approval by both The Arcview Group and Miss Grass. If selected, products will be featured on a WIN curated shop on Miss Grass’ website that will be available to consumers from November 9, 2020-December 31, 2020.
“We are excited to review the product submissions and help further promote female founded companies.” Comments Kate Miller, Co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass. “This partnership enables Miss Grass to further support top brands in the cannabis community, which is part of our core mission.”
WIN Members receive complimentary access to networking events, a four-part educational video series for first-time investors, admittance to bi-monthly ‘Tales from the Top’ live interviews and panels with industry trailblazers in the industry, two free Virtual Tours, monthly invitations to Arcview Access' webinar “After Party,” the ability to join group mentor programs, and more. Join WIN or gift an exclusive WIN membership this holiday season. Visit https://arcviewgroup.com/win/
For more information about WIN, the gift shopping guide, or gift box opportunity, please reach out to WIN@arcviewgroup.com.
About The Arcview Group:
The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated investment firm servicing the cannabis industry. As a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, Arcview provides an expansive ecosystem that delivers a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. By providing the tools necessary and curating cannabis companies, Investor Members have invested in more than 300 private cannabis startups to-date. Furthermore, Arcview Market Research is actively involved with data, thought leadership, and insights. In early 2020, Arcview Ventures was launched, as a member-managed fund that pools resources and strategic alliances together to make collective investment decisions. Arcview Capital was formed as a FINRA approved broker-dealer to meet the demand for later-stage funding and M&A. The Arcview Group has the reach, technology, and full breadth of offerings to provide bespoke, white-glove services for high net worth investors, discovery programs for novice investors, and the platform to curate, connect, and guide companies in the global ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.arcviewgroup.com
About Women's Investor Network (WIN):
Women's Investor Network champions the movement of bringing more women investors, companies, and products to the forefront of the cannabis industry. WIN is redefining the word “investor” from its traditional meaning to include all those that are invested in the success of women in the cannabis industry. WIN is a network dedicated to supporting women in the cannabis industry and empower each other with facts, conversations, mentorship, and deal flow. Learn more here: https://arcviewgroup.com/WIN/
About Miss Grass:
Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world get good at weed. With its signature THC products and carefully-curated smoke shop and CBD marketplace, the female-founded, community-driven cannabis brand offers everything the discerning, modern cannabis user needs. In addition to introducing consumers to the latest and greatest in the weed world, Miss Grass also offers a wealth of resources that educate on the history, science, and culture of cannabis—all in the spirit of conscious consumption. At the end of the day, Miss Grass is working to eradicate the stigma around cannabis and make it more accessible to everybody, everywhere. Learn more here: www.missgrass.com
Christia Brockman
Sunday Brunch Agency
+1 858-449-3469
email us here