Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,836 in the last 365 days.

HIGHWAY 79 TURN LANE PAVING

For Immediate Release:  Friday, October 2, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, on Highway 79 to pave a turning lane into the landfill. 

The work may cause temporary delays and motorists should be aware of increased construction traffic and limited sight distances when travelling through the area. 

The driving lane will remain closed and speeds reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

 

- 30 -

You just read:

HIGHWAY 79 TURN LANE PAVING

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.