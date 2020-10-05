HIGHWAY 79 TURN LANE PAVING

For Immediate Release: Friday, October 2, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, on Highway 79 to pave a turning lane into the landfill.

The work may cause temporary delays and motorists should be aware of increased construction traffic and limited sight distances when travelling through the area.

The driving lane will remain closed and speeds reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -