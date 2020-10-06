Life Elements Inc. Presents Mercury Retrograde CBD Bath Bomb As the Perfect Antidote to 2020’s Chaos
Life Elements is offering a unique product for the bath and body industry with the presentation of their Mercury Retrograde CBD Bath Bomb.ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is offering a unique product for the bath and body industry with the presentation of their Mercury Retrograde CBD Bath Bomb. Offering up a possible solution for calming 2020' unexpected bedlam, Life Elements aims to tackle the chaos believed to be caused by Mercury’s influence spanning October 14 thru November 3rd.
The year 2020 has been fraught with unprecedented upheaval and astrology devotees believe Mercury’s final showing this year may create a bit more turbulence in the few weeks leading up to an already unusual Halloween and momentous US election. Mercury Retrograde is a celestial event that cycles three times per year when the planet Mercury appears to travel backwards when viewed from earth. For astrology buffs, this event is significant because it is said to create cosmic chaos adversely affecting communications, technology, travel, services, and the psyche.
Made with 250 mg of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD as well as a heavenly blend of essential oils including ylang-ylang, frankincense, myrrh, palo santo and patchouli, the Mercury Retrograde CBD Bath Bomb provides a soothing soak, to not only “thwart cosmic chaos”, but provide a natural healing effect. This particular bath bomb is part of Life Elements highly rated collection with a reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious ingredients known to nourish from head to toe. These calming, meditative properties transform the bath into a peaceful realm to relax, reflect, and rejuvenate sore muscles, combat dry skin, and melt away stress. This out of this world experience gently engages the senses, tapping into the powers of the universe to take a pause, balance chakra energy and counteract any undesired planetary influences. Life Elements’ Mercury Retrograde CBD Bath Bomb retails at $26 dollars and can be purchased on-line at www.lifeelements.com
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of health and wellness creations including handcrafted skincare, hair, bath and body products. Using nature-based ingredients sourced for their nurturing as well as eco-friendly properties, the Life Elements brand advocates for a sustainable planet, enriched minds, healthy bodies, and positive vibes. Founded in Atascadero, California, Life Elements is a minority and woman owned business homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
