3SQUARESVT IN A SNAP

This program is for households where everyone is:

At least 60 years old or receiving disability benefits, and

Not earning income from a job or self-employment.

Households that qualify will be able to:

Apply using a simpler, shorter application, and

Keep their benefit for three years without needing to do an annual review.

To learn more, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT/SNAP

3Squares in a SNAP is a demonstration project authorized by the Federal Nutrition Service of the USDA. The goal is to increase the participation of older and disabled Vermonters in the state’s federal nutrition assistance program: 3SquaresVT. It does this by streamlining the application and recertification process. The project is authorized for a period of five years.