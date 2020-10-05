Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
3SQUARESVT IN A SNAP

This program is for households where everyone is:

  • At least 60 years old or receiving disability benefits, and
  • Not earning income from a job or self-employment.

Households that qualify will be able to:

  • Apply using a simpler, shorter application, and
  • Keep their benefit for three years without needing to do an annual review.

To learn more, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT/SNAP

###

3Squares in a SNAP is a demonstration project authorized by the Federal Nutrition Service of the USDA. The goal is to increase the participation of older and disabled Vermonters in the state’s federal nutrition assistance program: 3SquaresVT. It does this by streamlining the application and recertification process. The project is authorized for a period of five years.

3SQUARESVT IN A SNAP

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

