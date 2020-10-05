Aero Asset Reports 3rd Quarter Preowned Twin-Engine Helicopter Market Better than 2nd Quarter
However, Still Down Double Digits from 2019 Quarterly Average
Twin engine preowned retail sales volume for the third quarter of 2020 was up 40 percent from the second quarter, but down 17 percent from the 2019 quarterly average.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset reports that while the preowned twin engine helicopter market rebounded markedly in the third quarter from the pandemic and oil crash induced deterioration in the second quarter, the overall market is down 17 percent from the 2019 quarterly average.
— Asset Sales Director Emmanuel Dupuy
"Twin engine preowned retail sales volume for the third quarter of 2020 was up 40 percent from the second quarter, but down 17 percent from the 2019 quarterly average," said Aero Asset Sales Director Emmanuel Dupuy. "The third quarter supply for sale increased eight percent from the second quarter, and 13 percent overall from the 2019 quarterly average."
Dupuy said the pipeline of twin preowned helicopter deals pending in the third quarter is a startling 60 percent lower than it was during the same period in 2019. The third quarter was the fourth consecutive quarter of decline in size of the pipeline.
The Aero Asset report indicates the third quarter absorption rate was about the same as the second quarter last year, but remains at twice the 2019 low rate. While there was a rebound in the light twin engine market during the third quarter, the deterioration continued in the medium market, and there was positive stability in the heavy market.
The most liquid preowned markets in the quarter just ended were the Leonardo A109E Power and Bell 429s. Overall, four of the 12 market segments didn't see any trades during the recent quarter. The least liquid market with trading activity was the H155.
Generally, retail unit sales were down five percent and dollar volume was down 20 percent, to $95 million USD. While there were more units on the market in the third quarter, the aggregate value of the supply declined over 20 percent to $970 million.
Go to https://aeroasset.com/report to download the Heli Market Trends report. In this quarter's Heli Market Trends, you can also find an interview with Archie Gray, ex Senior VP of Aviation Services at Air Methods, who shared his view on the industry evolution over the years and the crisis it is currently facing.
About Aero Asset Inc.
Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter brokerage firm founded by Sales Directors Emmanuel Dupuy and William Sturm and Research Director Valerie Pereira. The multilingual group has decades of experience in marketing and selling aircraft worldwide. The company releases quarterly and annual Preowned Helicopter Market Trends reports based on its proprietary intelligence and market research. Focusing exclusively on twin-engine preowned helicopters, the report ranks the best and worst markets along with trading intelligence.
Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: www.aeroasset.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
No representation, guarantee or warranty is given as to the accuracy, completeness or likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any statements made by or on behalf of Aero Asset. The information contained herein should not be construed as advice to purchase or sell aircraft. Neither Aero Asset nor its owners, directors, officers, employees, agents, independent contractors or other representatives shall be liable for any loss, expense or cost (including without limitation, any consequential or indirect loss) that you incur directly or indirectly as a result of or in connection with the use of data or statements contained herein or otherwise provided by Aero Asset.
