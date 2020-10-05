Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 3048 Noblestown Road Improvements Continue in Collier Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Noblestown Road (Route 3048) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will continue Tuesday, October 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur on Noblestown Road between Scotts Run Road and St. Johns Drive weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, October 16. Weeknights from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. a self-regulating stop sign will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. Crews will conduct full width undercuts and base paving operations.

The $4.37 million project also includes milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, base repairs, sub-grade undercuts, and other miscellaneous construction activities on Noblestown Road between Union Avenue and the northbound I-79 on-ramp.

Mele & Mele & Sons is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

