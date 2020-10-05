Position Announcement: Legislative Assistant to Speaker Laurie Jinkins

Executive Legislative Assistant to Speaker Laurie Jinkins, Washington State House of Representatives

Mission: To assist Legislators in successfully fulfilling their public obligations by providing support services in the areas of administration, office management, communication, research and public relations

Reports to: Speaker Jinkins, Legislative Assistant Staff Director, Chief of Staff, Chief Clerk

Location: This position is based in Olympia during session. Interim location is Olympia or a district office. Occasional travel within the district and to Olympia are required.

Job Type: Exempt

Salary: Executive Legislative Assistant salary starts at $4,788/month and increases depending on a combination of prior work experience and higher education attendance.

Salary determination for Associate Legislative Assistant, Legislative Assistant, Executive Legislative Assistant and Senior Legislative Assistant positions is formula based and includes previous paid, related work experience and (up to) four years of higher education attendance.

Benefits: This position is a full-time, benefited position. All legislative employees are State Employees.

The following information describes typical benefits available for full-time employees who are expected to work more than six months. Actual benefits may vary by appointment type or be prorated for other than full-time work.

Benefits include: medical (including vision), dental and basic life insurance and FSA/HSA for qualifying plans. Legislative employees are also offered ample paid leave options, including: Annual Leave, Granted Leave, Sick Leave and a Personal Holiday. Additionally, employees of the House are entitled to paid leave on recognized state holidays, unless such holiday falls during a legislative session, in which case, the hours will be added to accumulated granted leave. Most legislative staff are also offered flexible work schedule options during the legislative session interim.

Employees are members of the Washington Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) and have the option to participate in the Deferred Compensation Program.

State Employee salary increases, and cost of living adjustments are subject to appropriation in the state biennial budget.

COVID-19 Alert: Due to operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, until further notice, all House staff are authorized to telework.

To Apply: Please send your cover letter and resume in one document to jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov by October 14, 2020. Do not contact the office directly. Please include how you heard about this position. Interviews will take place using a video conferencing platform.

PREFERRED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES

Ability to work independently, exercise professional judgment, and maintain confidentiality

Minimum 4 years of prior paid work history, ideally in an Executive Assistant or similar type role

Strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including knowledge of standard format and protocol for professional correspondence

Highly organized and able to perform multiple detailed tasks accurately and efficiently under time constraints

Experience conducting complex and detailed scheduling, making travel arrangements and managing office budgeting/reimbursement procedures

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Word, Outlook and Teams, with the ability to work with speed and accuracy in these programs.

Experience scheduling meetings using video conference technology including Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Knowledge of legislative process and state and local government structure, functions, and services

Flexibility to travel to requested locations to attend meetings and provide staff support to the Speaker

Candidates with non-traditional backgrounds encouraged to apply

TYPICAL ASSIGNMENTS

Office Management:

Manage daily operation of Olympia and/or district office

Create and maintain electronic and physical filing and organizational systems for office operations, committees, task forces, and ongoing projects

Manage and organize multiple high-volume email inboxes

Prepare daily briefing packets and maintain accurate call and appointment request logs

Compile and update Rules Committee information and requests in coordination with Speaker’s Attorney

Maintain office records in accordance with the Washington State Public Records Act

Answer phone and act as first point of contact for all callers and visitors, observing formal professional protocol in all external communications

Scheduling:

Manage the Speaker’s calendar with a high level of accuracy, including complex scheduling assignments, individual appointments, group meetings, public events, and travel arrangements

Respond to staff, legislator, constituent, and stakeholder appointment requests

Plan and organize virtual and in-person town hall meetings

Coordinate meeting preparation materials when needed

During session, attend meetings with constituents on Speaker’s behalf, as needed

Correspondence & Writing:

Draft responses on behalf of the Speaker to constituent emails, letters, and phone calls

Manage and respond to a high volume of constituent inquiries

Draft correspondence to agencies and other elected officials

Casework & Constituent Service:

Facilitate communication between constituents and government agencies, assisting constituents in accessing services, and researching and solving complex problems

Serve as a liaison between the Speaker and constituents of the Legislative District; exercising independent judgment and providing high level customer service

Expense Reimbursement:

Submit detailed and timely accounting reports for member travel and expense reimbursement, according to House policy

Budget member expense account to ensure that funds are available for planned expenses

Maintain organized records of expenses and reimbursements

The Washington State House of Representatives is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We strive to create a working environment that includes and respects cultural, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and gender identity diversity. Women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, persons over 40 years of age, disabled and Vietnam era veterans and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Persons of disability needing assistance in the application process or who need an application in an alternative format may call 360-786-7750 or TTD 1-800-635-9993.