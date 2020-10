Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Mon Oct 05 08:32:06 MDT 2020

By order of the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission, the season for hunting of all black bears in BMU 520, in south central Montana, will close one-half hour after sunset on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

To check Montana's black bear harvest go to the 2020 Black Bear Hunting Status Report by Bear Management Unit link: http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/planahunt/huntingGuides/blackBear/blackBearStatus.html