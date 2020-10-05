Visit Montana Launches Unique ‘Montana Aware’ Video Series

Visit Montana has launched a unique video series blending animation with scenes of Montana’s spectacular, unspoiled nature as part of its “Montana Aware” campaign. “Montana Aware” is a statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 by promoting safety measures for those traveling in the state.

“Visit Montana at the Montana Department of Commerce continues to put safety first and adventure second as we remind residents and visitors of the public health best practices that can help to slow the spread of the virus,” Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “This new video series will remind travelers that we take safety seriously and expect visitors to do the same.”

Watch the spot here: https://www.visitmt.com/montana-aware

The videos can currently be seen on connected television and digital platforms by national audiences who have expressed interest in visiting Montana, as well as audiences in drive-state markets. Later this fall, the “Know Before You Go” video will also be shown on cable and broadcast television channels local to audiences in drive-state markets.

The spot will be seen on television networks including ABC, NBC, ESPN, HGTV, Discovery, AMC, TBS, the Food Network and more. Audiences in neighboring drive-market states such as Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Washington and Wyoming will start seeing the spot in mid-November.

To learn more about the “Montana Aware” campaign for travelers, go to VISITMT.COM. If you’re a business or community partner who’d like to use the “Montana Aware” toolkit, download it at MARKETMT.COM.

