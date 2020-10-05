AQuity Solutions Achieves ISO 27001 Security Certification
AQuity Adds ISO Security Certification to SOC 2 Credentials to Ensure Protection of Healthcare Client DataCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQuity Solutions, a market leader in clinical documentation services for healthcare provider clients, today announced it has earned ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification covering all services, solutions and offices where it conducts business across the globe. At a time when there is an alarming increase in ransomware and other malicious activity impacting the healthcare market, this certification, along with the company’s System and Organization Controls SOC 2 Type 1 Certification announced in August, validate AQuity’s commitment and preparedness to protect client data.
ISO 27001 is an international standard outlining best practices for an information security management system (ISMS). ISMS is a set of policies and procedures to systematically manage sensitive data and applies the following principles to manage and protect business-critical information security:
• Confidentiality - Ensures information is accessible only to those authorized to have access.
• Integrity- Safeguards the accuracy and completeness of information and processing methods.
• Availability- Ensures authorized users can access data and associated assets when required.
This certification confirms AQuity has an effective Information Security Management System in place and that security controls are strictly adhered to in all production services, solutions, and locations that AQuity operates in across the U.S., India, Canada and Australia.
“ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates our strong security posture and commitment to safeguarding our customers data,” said Marty Serro, CIO/CSO for AQuity. “Especially in such high threat times, our clients can rest easy knowing we are prepared to respond to evolving security threats to ensure business continuity for all services we deliver.”
About AQuity
AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, Aquity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Canada and Australia for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, and interim management services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held.
https://aquitysolutions.com/
Dale Kivi
Aquity Solutions
+ 18043399017
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn