AQuity Solutions Achieves SOC 2® Type I Certification
Exemplary global security validation for outsourced clinical documentation services firm achieved by AQuity.CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQuity Solutions, a market leader in clinical documentation services for healthcare provider clients, today announced successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type I Audit examination with no control exceptions for their Services including Transcription/Records Management, Medical Coding, and Medical Scribing. AQuity engaged Marcum LLP for its SOC 2® audit work based on their reputation as a leading international risk advisory and compliance firm.
Ben Osbrach, CISSP, CISA, QSA, CICP, CCSFP, National Risk Advisory Leader of Marcum’s risk advisory group says, “We were excited to work with AQuity from the very start. They are a recognized industry leader in outsourced clinical documentation delivering high quality services and their business adds to our growing SOC reporting practice.”
SOC 2® engagements are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization and based on the trust service principles outlined in the AICPA Guide, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy. The SOC 2® Type I report is performed by an independent auditing firm and is intended to provide an understanding of the service organization’s suitability of the design of its internal controls. Successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates AQuity’s ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for their clients’ confidential data.
Marcum’s testing of AQuity’s controls included examination of their policies and procedures regarding network connectivity, firewall configurations, systems development life cycle, computer operations, logical access, data transmission, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas of their business. Upon completion of the audit, they received a Service Auditor’s Report with an unqualified opinion demonstrating that their policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2® criteria.
“The successful completion of our SOC 2® Type I examination audit provides AQuity’s clients with the assurance the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in line with industry standards and best practices,” said Marty Serro, CIO/CSO. “This audit covered all our operating divisions in the U.S., India, Canada and Australia.”
About AQuity
AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia and Canada for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, and interim management services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held.
https://aquitysolutions.com/
About Marcum LLP
Marcum LLP is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation, with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., as well as select international locations. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum offers an extensive range of professional services and a high degree of specialization. The Risk Advisory practice specializes in SOC Reporting, PCI DSS Compliance, HIPAA Compliance and HITRUST validation, FISMA, NIST, ISO 27001, and other regulatory information security assessments. Staffs in Marcum’s Risk Advisory hold several industry certifications including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN), and GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester (GWAPT). For more information about Marcum’s Risk Advisory Services, please visit their website.
