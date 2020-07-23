AQuity Recognized for Elite COVID 19 Response by KLAS
Survey evaluating 58 vendors by 174 provider organizations recognized AQuity Solutions as high performer.CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – AQuity Solutions earned top industry rating in a KLAS Research white paper on how vendors have responded to the COVID 19 crisis. The effort measured 174 provider organization’s satisfaction with 58 vendors for their COVID 19 response and overall relationship satisfaction. Vendors scoring 8.5 or better for COVID 19 Response as well as 8.1 or better for Overall Satisfaction (on a 9.0 scale) were recognized as High Performing Vendors. AQuity is amongst a handful of firms recognized with this top distinction.
“COVID 19 forced everyone into uncharted territory,” noted Kashyap Joshi, AQuity’s CEO. “In such unpredictable times, organizations are equally judged for what they do and how they do it. Being recognized a High Performing Vendor in this KLAS report is very rewarding, because it shows we did the right things in the right way. It has been a challenge for all of us, but together we were able to care for our clients without missing a beat. We are very proud of our team.”
“Our COVID 19 response success is a direct result of having a strong business continuity contingency plan,” added Jason Kolinoski, AQuity’s COO. “Advanced planning enabled us to get out ahead of the situation, and seamlessly move staff to virtualized settings ahead of many competitors. Our organization flexed as needed to highly volatile business changes at a critical time for our customers, allowing them to focus on the health and safety of their communities.”
“Supporting our 2,800+ provider organizations through COVID 19 continues to be our primary focus,” added Mike Daughton, AQuity’s Senior VP, Sales and Marketing. “That commitment strengthened our credibility as a true virtualized services partner and has been rewarded with many new projects as clients manage through staged returns of their own staff. We’ve also added more new clients than any quarter in recent memory, proving that business growth is a direct result of respecting client’s needs.”
About AQuity
AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, and interim management services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held.
