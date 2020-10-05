American Case Management Association Launches New Podcast for Case Management and Transitions of Care Professionals

Care Transitions Today is a new podcast from ACMA. Join host Deb McElroy as she interviews leading experts on topics relevant to case management and transitions of care professionals.

Care Transitions Today will feature interviews and insights from leading experts in health care delivery case management and transitions of care.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is launching a new podcast aimed at educating and informing case management and transitions of care professionals. Starting October 6, Care Transitions Today features host Deb McElroy as she interviews thought leaders from across the country on topics important to the practice of health care delivery case management.

Each episode features a different topic and expert, or panel of experts, who will deep dive into current issues facing health care professionals. Listeners will hear frank discussions about COVID-19, policy changes from capitol hill, payer-provider relationships, population health, social disparities, technological innovation and their impact on today’s case management and transitions of care.

“ACMA has been sharing ideas, knowledge, experiences and evidence-based research from practitioners for many years. Care Transitions Today is another platform where care managers can learn something relevant about their profession on their time and at their convenience,” said ACMA National Board President Pamela Andrews.

McElroy is a longtime contributor to ACMA and has extensive experience in the public health sector and national healthcare initiatives. As the former senior vice president for practice development at ACMA, McElroy led our Transitions of Care Standards and Measurement.

“This podcast is not just for leaders or educators. Anybody involved in case management and transitions of care will learn something that will benefit their practice. Ultimately, we want to improve the lives of the patients and families we serve. If we inspire a health care professional to implement something new that does that, then we have done our job,” said McElroy.

Care Transitions Today is free to the public. Initial funding for the first eight podcast episodes were underwritten by a grant from the Pfizer Foundation and will focus on the impact of COVID-19 for payers, providers and patients. Care Transitions Today is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcast, Spotify and Stitcher. To learn more visit acmaweb.org/podcast.

About ACMA

The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is the largest non-profit, professional membership association for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. Founded in 1999, ACMA is comprised of more than 8,000 members, 37,000 educational subscribers and 6,500 Accredited Case Manager (ACM®) holders. Membership is comprised of nurses, social workers, physicians, educators and other case management professionals. Visit acmaweb.org and acmaweb.org/podcast for additional information.