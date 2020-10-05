New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 / Attempting to Elude / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B502606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brett Flansburg

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monkton Rd, Towns of Ferrisburgh/Monkton.

VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation and DUI #2

ACCUSED: Conrad Wells

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/05/2020 at approximately 0730 hours, Troopers were travelling on Monkton

Rd in the Town of Monkton when they observed a vehicle operating at a high rate

of speed and was in the opposing lane.

Troopers turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle

accelerated and failed to yield to Troopers for several miles. The vehicle

eventually came to a stop on Monkton Rd and Troopers identified the operator as

Conrad Wells (33) of Addison, VT.

While speaking with Wells, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Wells was

screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest. Wells was transported to

the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to

appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.