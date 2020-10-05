New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 / Attempting to Elude / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brett Flansburg
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 0730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Monkton Rd, Towns of Ferrisburgh/Monkton.
VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation and DUI #2
ACCUSED: Conrad Wells
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/05/2020 at approximately 0730 hours, Troopers were travelling on Monkton
Rd in the Town of Monkton when they observed a vehicle operating at a high rate
of speed and was in the opposing lane.
Troopers turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle
accelerated and failed to yield to Troopers for several miles. The vehicle
eventually came to a stop on Monkton Rd and Troopers identified the operator as
Conrad Wells (33) of Addison, VT.
While speaking with Wells, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Wells was
screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest. Wells was transported to
the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to
appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.