COVID-19 Daily Update 10-5-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 5, 2020, there have been 596,040 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,742 total cases and 361 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Putnam County. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (101), Berkeley (1,103), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (119), Cabell (905), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (657), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (451), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,910), Lewis (41), Lincoln (188), Logan (652), Marion (303), Marshall (186), Mason (148), McDowell (96), Mercer (439), Mineral (177), Mingo (399), Monongalia (2,108), Monroe (151), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (381), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (630), Raleigh (563), Randolph (270), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (145), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (421), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (130).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Ohio County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Taylor and Upshur counties:

And Tuesday in Barbour, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Marion, Putnam, and Taylor counties:

Barbour County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fair Grounds Way, Belington, WV

Boone County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Doddridge County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Marion County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Putnam County, October 6, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV