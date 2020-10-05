Inmedix Welcomes Florida Rheumatologist Norman B. Gaylis MD to its Scientific Advisory Board

Adding an exceptional researcher and clinical practice rheumatologist to the Inmedix team

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its continuing effort to define immuno-autonomics affecting patients with autoimmune disease, Inmedix today announced the addition of Norman B. Gaylis, MD, FACP, MACR, to its elite Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Gaylis is recognized as one of this country’s leaders in the field of arthritis and autoimmune disorders, and he is the President and Senior Associate of Arthritis & Rheumatic Disease Specialties (AARDS) in Miami, Florida. He has presented numerous scientific papers at medical meetings around the world and is actively involved in on-going clinical research trials studying a variety of treatments for autoimmune disorders. Dr. Gaylis has been a principal investigator in the research of over 150 new pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus nephritis, gout, Sjogren’s syndrome, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Dr. Gaylis graduated from medical school at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, and he completed his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship at the University of Miami in Miami, Fl., where he was on faculty as a clinical professor for many years. He was a past-President of the Florida Society of Rheumatology, a Founder and the past-President of the International Society of Musculoskeletal Imaging in Rheumatology. He currently serves on the Board of the American College of Rheumatology and is a consultant for multiple pharmaceutical companies.

In 2017, he was designated by his peers to be a Master of the American College of Rheumatology. He also established the Norman B. Gaylis Research Award for Rheumatologists in Community Practice with the Rheumatology Research Foundation to support innovative clinical research in community practice.

On the Inmedix SAB, Dr. Gaylis joins two past-Presidents of the American College of Rheumatology, Michael Weinblatt MD (Harvard University) and James O’Dell MD (University of Nebraska), and other leading international rheumatologists, including Len Calabrese DO (Cleveland Clinic), Vibeke Strand MD (Stanford University), Edward Keystone MD (University of Toronto), Daniel Furst MD (University of Washington, University of Florence, Italy and UCLA), Robert Ettlinger MD, (WIRB), Ernest Choy MD (Cardiff University) and Peter Taylor MD PhD (University of Oxford).

Patients with autoimmune disease have long noted that stress significantly affects their disease activity and response to treatment. Immuno-autonomics is the interface between the immune system and stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). As clinicians seek immunosuppressive strategies to reduce the harm of autoimmune disease, incorporating immuno-autonomics may offer a more wholistic approach by addressing how stress drives disease to excess, an in turn, potentially enhance current therapies.

“Norman Gaylis is a beacon of dedication for the prospect that clinicians can do more to help patients with RA, SLE and other autoimmune diseases,” said rheumatologist Andrew J Holman MD, Co-founder and CEO of Inmedix, Inc. and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “His clinical and research leadership will add tremendously to our efforts to discover how to control and eventually eliminate these diseases.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.