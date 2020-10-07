Industry leading ticketing platform Purplepass announces complete solution for live streaming and virtual events

Now promoters can stream events directly on their website using the Purplepass live stream widget feature; compatible with any streaming service.

In response to COVID, it was critical to create a tool that supported event planners turning to online events. The widget really simplifies the user-experience and makes accessing streams a breeze!” — Savannah Mcintosh, Purplepass Marketing Director

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purplepass’ new live streaming feature has been released giving users the flexible support they need for live streaming events. The feature is compatible with any broadcasting service for hosting events. The integration is easy to use, offering a quick streaming solution for Purplepass users. Implement the stream directly on any event website or page with no coding knowledge needed. The feature is robust, giving promoters everything they need while creating a simple solution to hosting events during COVID-19.

The first step is to start by creating a live stream ticket type.

In your Purplepass account, when creating a new event and ticket type, promoters will select the “Live Stream” option. The “Live Stream” ticket type will function similarly to a regular ticket, with only a few extra options to select from.

• Set the start and end times of when the event is accessible online

• Choose between loading a URL or embedding the player code

• Include the website URL (if using the widget for streaming the event)

Users can embed and stream the event directly on their website using the Purplepass live stream widget.

Similar to ticket widgets, this widget type will act like a portal, giving guests the ability to access the video stream. The widget will be created and installed the same way the ticket widget is through the Purplepass’ admin. Use this widget to directly embed the streaming experience on to the event website and avoid any redirects or third-party sites.

When guests go to access the event, they will use the widget. Once they click on the widget, the system will ask them to enter their order number or email address for extra security measures. These extra steps are used to verify whether they have access to that event. If the stream is active, the widget will load the URL within the frame or show the media play code (depending on what option the promoter selected).

The Purplepass streaming feature works for any virtual events, plus comes with other benefits and extended support:

• Multiple streams or multi-performers and stages

• Universal support for all streaming services

• User-friendly experience with no extra accounts needed and a onetime installation

Promoters can use the live streaming feature for rebroadcasting recorded and past events, hybrid events, multi-performer events, and so much more.

For extra security, the widget requires all customers to enter they access code or email. If the access code is used more than once, rather than blocking them, we disconnect the original live stream when the access code is used again.

For example, a customer is watching a stream on their phone and the battery dies. If they were to open it on their computer, they will have immediate access without a hassle. If someone shares their access code, and who they shared it with tries to use it, they will gain access, but the person who shared it will be disconnected automatically. This is the easiest solution for preventing issues where paid customers are trying to switch devices and not stop them. It allows the new connection, but blocks the previous one.

For a more complete instructional step-by-step guide for using the live stream feature, click here.