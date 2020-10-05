Williston Barracks: DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A104130

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 2, 2020/ 1251 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Colchester

VIOLATION: Driving Under The Influence-Drugs

ACCUSED: Katie L. Barkyoumb

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 2, 2020 at approximately 1251 hours the Vermont

State Police received a report of a 1997 Green Honda Civic which was driving

erratically on I89 in the Town of Colchester. South Burlington PD subsequently

observed and stopped the above vehicle on Williston Road in South Burlington.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Katie Barkyoumb 34 y/o of St.

Albans, VT. Barkyoumb was taken into custody for the offense of DUI-Drugs.

Barkyoumb was processed for DUI at the Williston Barracks. Blood results are

currently pending with the Vermont Forensic Laboratory.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 25, 2021/ 0815

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.