Williston Barracks: DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A104130
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 2, 2020/ 1251 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Colchester
VIOLATION: Driving Under The Influence-Drugs
ACCUSED: Katie L. Barkyoumb
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 2, 2020 at approximately 1251 hours the Vermont
State Police received a report of a 1997 Green Honda Civic which was driving
erratically on I89 in the Town of Colchester. South Burlington PD subsequently
observed and stopped the above vehicle on Williston Road in South Burlington.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Katie Barkyoumb 34 y/o of St.
Albans, VT. Barkyoumb was taken into custody for the offense of DUI-Drugs.
Barkyoumb was processed for DUI at the Williston Barracks. Blood results are
currently pending with the Vermont Forensic Laboratory.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 25, 2021/ 0815
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.