In an ode to tattoo culture, New York-centric perfumery KIERIN NYC introduces new fragrance KIERIN NYC ROSE INK

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- KIERIN NYC , a disruptive independent perfume house challenging the fragrance industry, lets the ink tell the real story of love in the city with this new fragrance KIERIN NYC ROSE INK . A sultry scent for men and women, KIERIN NYC ROSE INK is a very distinctive and remarkable fragrance with top notes of saffron and cassis, heart notes of rose and base notes of cedarwood and crisp amber.“I love New York, fragrance and am thrilled to share my own NYC love story. This fragrance is the embodiment of a wild heart in a city that works, plays, and loves hard,” says Mona Maine de Biran, the female co-founder and CEO of the brand. “The perfume takes its name from our brand’s unique interpretation of love in the city expressed through tattoo art and the scent of roses in the heart of the fragrance.” A woodsy floral, unisex scent equally for men as for women, KIERIN NYC ROSE INK is a niche eau de parfum made with high-quality ingredients, natural sugar cane alcohol, and 20% perfume oil concentrations.Crafted in collaboration with award winning perfumer, Jerome Epinette, this perfume is evocative of the bold and energetic lifestyle of New York. “For me, NYC has always been grit meets glamour,” says the perfumer, “and I wanted the spirit of NYC to come through in KIERIN NYC ROSE INK with its propensity for being both addicting and unforgiving, yet entirely lovable and completely unforgettable.”This new creation joins the brand’s clean and conscious collection of cruelty free, vegan, sustainably sourced, clean fragrances made in the USA with natural sugar cane alcohol and recyclable materials free of toxins, parabens, phthalates, unnecessary dyes and ultraviolet stabilizers. The other fragrances in the collection are: Nitro Noir, Sunday Brunch, Santal Sky, 10 a.m. Flirt.“While the inspiration for this perfume is a deeply personal one, I don’t think it is only my New York fragrance story. A lot of New Yorkers have a similar story and will viscerally connect with this scent as their own,” says Mona, one of the visionaries of the brand. This new scent story is set in a tattoo parlor in the East Village of Manhattan on a street lined with graffiti, street art and rose bushes. The vibe is dark, warm and wild.The Story: I sit on the edge of a pool table, warm felt and cool metal, and draw you into orbit. How a body willingly absorbs energy, slowly bursting in resonance. Your face gently cradled in my hands, I pour my heart and fire into this moment. A last kiss for rose lips in remembrance. Still in me, deep within, is the shadow of you under my skin.“I think a lot of people can relate when I say this. My tattoos are like icebergs. They are inked larger in my mind and heart than on my surface,” Mona explains. “A fine fragrance is like that tattoo ink, too. Both hold secrets, invoke memories (perhaps even ghosts), and may represent only the tip of what is a meaningful and intimate experience only fully comprehended internally within the individual. Unique and beautiful, just like we are as people, no two are truly alike.”Presented in opaque bottles without unnecessary dyes or UV stabilizers, the brand’s collection uses art—not spokesmodels—as muse. Artistic labels are positioned on each bottle’s edge, as a metaphor for living life with an individualistic perspective. KIERIN NYC ROSE INK’s bottle is adorned with a graffiti tattoo rose, blooming in deep hues of red, black, white and purples, anchored by the brand’s signature black and white chevron.A DTC brand, KIERIN NYC has the flexibility to be uncompromising in its quality and production while also remaining accessibly priced: 50ml -1.7 fl.oz. $89.00 – 10ml - .33fl.oz. $32.00. Try before you buy with the KIERIN NYC sampling Discovery Set ($18) which includes an $18 discount coupon good towards any 50ml full-bottle from www.kierin-nyc.com plus a complementary free sample of the new KIERIN NYC ROSE INK perfume with every purchase.Shop Amazon and www.kierin-nyc.com For press inquiries, please contact@kierin-nyc.com .

