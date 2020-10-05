St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405138
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.748.3111
DATE/TIME: 10/4/20 at approximately 0004 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 NB Mile marker 135, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Michael Durocher
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/4/2020 at approximately 0004 hours, Trooper Adam Aremburg was patrolling Interstate 91 NB in the area of mile marker 135 when he observed a traffic violation being committed by a black Ram Pickup truck.
Trooper Aremburg conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Michael Durocher. Durocher's VT operators license was found to be under criminal suspension. While Trooper Aremburg was talking with Durocher, he noticed indicators of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted roadside and Durocher was taken into custody for Criminal DLS and suspicion of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 19, 2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.