St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.748.3111

DATE/TIME: 10/4/20 at approximately 0004 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 NB Mile marker 135, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Michael Durocher

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/4/2020 at approximately 0004 hours, Trooper Adam Aremburg was patrolling Interstate 91 NB in the area of mile marker 135 when he observed a traffic violation being committed by a black Ram Pickup truck.

Trooper Aremburg conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Michael Durocher. Durocher's VT operators license was found to be under criminal suspension. While Trooper Aremburg was talking with Durocher, he noticed indicators of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted roadside and Durocher was taken into custody for Criminal DLS and suspicion of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 19, 2020 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.