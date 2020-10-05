DejaOffice releases CRM App update for iOS 14 and iPhone 12
CRM App synchronizes Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes from Outlook and other PC Apps, including Today Widget, Calendar Colors, and Call History.
DejaOffice can display Contacts by Company Name, Category, File-As and by Location. CompanionLink offers effective telephone technical support which is very rare in these times.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DejaOffice CRM App with Outlook Sync has been updated for iOS 14 and the exciting new iPhone 12 line. Among the new features is a DejaToday widget that gives you appointment and task info on your iPhone home screen. CompanionLink Software, the makers of DejaOffice, offers sync tools for Microsoft Outlook, Act!, GoldMine, and Palm Desktop.
— Wayland Bruns, CEO
“We are pleased to fully support Apple in their 2020 release,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO of DejaOffice. “Mobile professionals need more than Apple provides for a Contact Manager. DejaOffice can display Contacts by Company Name, Category, File-As and by Location. It contains a full functioned integrated task list, and allows you to connect each Activity to a Contacts. DejaOffice provides USB, Wi-Fi and DejaCloud sync directly to the iPhone so data is not shared with corporations that use it for marketing purposes. Finally, CompanionLink offers effective telephone technical support which is very rare in these times. If you need help with configuration or data transfer, having a real phone number to a US based technician is a huge time saver.”
CompanionLink also provides DejaOffice CRM for Android and for Windows PC. This offering of a single CRM on three platforms is unique in the market. No other on-premise CRM provides complete mobile CRM sync. DejaOffice PC CRM Pro has a multi-user configuration that is much less expensive than Cloud based competitors.
DejaOffice CRM with iPhone Outlook Sync is a free download from the Apple App Store. CompanionLink for Outlook is $49.95 and can synchronize to DejaOffice on iPhone using USB, Wi-Fi, and DejaCloud Sync. CompanionLink also provides sync for Palm Desktop, IBM Notes, Act! and other PC Contact and Calendar Apps.. For more information see https://www.dejaoffice.com.
About CompanionLink Software
CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.
Wayland Bruns
CompanionLink Software, Inc.
+1 (503)243-3400
