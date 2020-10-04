Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104642

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2020 @ 8:06pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Bartonsville Road, Rockingham

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Patrick Spaulding

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, Vermont

VICTIM: Liam Roman-Mills

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of a male that had been struck by a vehicle that had since left the scene.

Troopers arrived on scene at approximately 8:20pm and observed a silver Volkswagon Jetta, stopped on the north side of Lower Bartonsville Road. There were two males standing near the vehicle. The male that had been struck by the vehicle was being checked over by EMS and the other male was a juvenile that had been operating the silver Jetta.

After an investigation, it was determined that Patrick Spaulding and Liam Roman-Mills were involved in an altercation stemming from Roman-Mills passing Spaulding at what Spaulding perceived to be a high rate of speed. The juvenile driving the Jetta then passed Roman-Mills and stopped preventing Roman-Mills from leaving. Spaulding then exited the vehicle from the passenger side and approached Roman-Mills. It was discovered that Spaulding then broke the window of Roman-Mills' car and in Roman-Mills' attempt to leave, his vehicle struck Spaulding. Spaulding has been charged with Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct and the juvenile was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Spaulding was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2020 at 11:00am to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 11:00am

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.