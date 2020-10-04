Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,068 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B104642

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2020 @ 8:06pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Bartonsville Road, Rockingham

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Spaulding                                              

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Liam Roman-Mills

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of a male that had been struck by a vehicle that had since left the scene.

 

Troopers arrived on scene at approximately 8:20pm and observed a silver Volkswagon Jetta, stopped on the north side of Lower Bartonsville Road. There were two males standing near the vehicle. The male that had been struck by the vehicle was being checked over by EMS and the other male was a juvenile that had been operating the silver Jetta.

 

After an investigation, it was determined that Patrick Spaulding and Liam Roman-Mills were involved in an altercation stemming from Roman-Mills passing Spaulding at what Spaulding perceived to be a high rate of speed. The juvenile driving the Jetta then passed Roman-Mills and stopped preventing Roman-Mills from leaving. Spaulding then exited the vehicle from the passenger side and approached Roman-Mills. It was discovered that Spaulding then broke the window of Roman-Mills' car and in Roman-Mills' attempt to leave, his vehicle struck Spaulding. Spaulding has been charged with Unlawful Mischief and Disorderly Conduct and the juvenile was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

 

Spaulding was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2020 at 11:00am to answer for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 11:00am            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.