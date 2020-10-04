Middlesex Barracks / DUI #4, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS, Failure to have interlock device in vehicle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A304251

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2020 @ 1935 hrs

LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #4, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS, Failure to have interlock device in vehicle

ACCUSED: Walter Foley

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Williamstown, VT

AGE: 37

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/03/2020 at approximately 1935 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on VT RT 14, Williamstown. The operator of the vehicle, Walter Foley of Williamstown, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed that Foley was under the influence of alcohol. Troopers also discovered that Foley had a criminally suspended license, was in violation of his court ordered conditions not to consume alcohol or operate a motor vehicle, and did not have a court ordered interlock device installed in the vehicle he was operating. Foley was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 14th, 2020 / 0800 hours

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191