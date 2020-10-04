Middlesex Barracks / DUI #4, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS, Failure to have interlock device in vehicle
CASE#: 20A304251
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2020 @ 1935 hrs
LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #4, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS, Failure to have interlock device in vehicle
ACCUSED: Walter Foley
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Williamstown, VT
AGE: 37
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/03/2020 at approximately 1935 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on VT RT 14, Williamstown. The operator of the vehicle, Walter Foley of Williamstown, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed that Foley was under the influence of alcohol. Troopers also discovered that Foley had a criminally suspended license, was in violation of his court ordered conditions not to consume alcohol or operate a motor vehicle, and did not have a court ordered interlock device installed in the vehicle he was operating. Foley was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 14th, 2020 / 0800 hours
