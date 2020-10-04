Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI #4, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS, Failure to have interlock device in vehicle

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20A304251

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer  

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2020 @ 1935 hrs

 

LOCATION:  VT RT 14, Williamstown  

 

VIOLATION: DUI #4, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS, Failure to have interlock device in vehicle

 

ACCUSED: Walter Foley

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Williamstown, VT

AGE: 37

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 10/03/2020 at approximately 1935 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on VT RT 14, Williamstown. The operator of the vehicle, Walter Foley of Williamstown, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed that Foley was under the influence of alcohol. Troopers also discovered that Foley had a criminally suspended license, was in violation of his court ordered conditions not to consume alcohol or operate a motor vehicle, and did not have a court ordered interlock device installed in the vehicle he was operating. Foley was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

LODGED: NO 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: October 14th, 2020 / 0800 hours 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

