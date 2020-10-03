RE: Rt 108 Smugglers Notch
THE ROADWAY IS NOW BACK OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Vt Route 108, Smugglers Notch, Is currently shut down due to a tractor trailer unit that is stuck.
There is no estimate on when traffic will be back to normal. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect long delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
