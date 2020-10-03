Fran Briggs Announces Best of Autumn Reading, 2020
Fran Briggs, American Journalist
List includes authors from Canada to the USA, to South Africa and the U.K.
The annual list puts the spotlight on a select few emerging and established authors from Canada to L. A.; to New York, South Africa and the U.K.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If your heart hums when it is next to thought-provoking narratives, comedy, satire, food, inspiration, and more, Fran Briggs wants you to keep reading. Today the award-winning journalist released "The Best of Autumn Reading, 2020."
Genres from the esteemed collection include health and wellness; science-fiction; children’s; mystery; non-fiction; humor; spiritual and suspense. The Best of Autumn Reading, 2020, is organized by title, publisher, author, a short synopsis of each book and a link for additional information or purchase.
“Every quarter I share ten books and their endlessly gifted authors with the world,” explained Briggs. “Some are best sellers by authors who have entertained readers for years; others are emerging but have captured the attention of people across the globe with their first book. This gives some indication of the depth of their talent and artistic diversity,” she concluded.
Below are the first ten of twenty selections. A second list features ten additional books in a subsequent news release. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. Aloha Rodeo: Three Hawaiian Cowboys, the World's Greatest Rodeo, and a Hidden History of the American West (William Morrow) by David Wolman and Julian Smith
The triumphant true story of Hawaiian native cowboys who crossed the Pacific to shock America during the 1908 World Rodeo Championships. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079DQW9XQ
2. 9/11: Official Complicity (Amazon) by Michael Rowland
The author calls attention to the inconsistencies of the American government's response to the attacks in America on Sept. 11, 2001. By blending fact with fiction, he tells the story of a man's journey into the heart of this controversy.
https://www.amazon.com/11-Official-Complicity-connecting-Updated-ebook/dp/B08HR2KF3Z
3. Angel Kisses (Eleanor Fineran) by Eleanor Fineran
A non-denominational, colorful inspirational, multicultural picture book on Angels. Sure to delight young readers. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1647182360
4. From the Oven to the Table (Mitchell Beazley) by Diana Henry
The London author goes from quick and easy after-work suppers to fabulous feasts for friends. Includes vibrant and modern meals which focuses on grains, pulses and vegetables as much as meat and fish https://www.amazon.com/Oven-Table-Diana-Henry/dp/1784726095
5. Alistar: A Colorful Journey (Balboa Press) by Reema K. C.
Alistar Sparks is a young rabbit who embarks on an unforeseen journey to help the king find his way back home. With nothing more than his mother’s old knitting needles, his father’s advice, and a few balls of yarn, he discovers his gift of knitting holds the key to saving the missing king of Carrot Kingdom. https://www.AlistarSparks.com
6. Lurking in the Dark: Reality of the Times (Crescendo Publishing, LLC) by Mimi Amaral The author examines issues and aspects present during adolescence and young adulthood in Western culture such as puberty; sexuality; drug experimentation; human trafficking and pressure to succeed. Includes resources for young readers. https://www.amazon.com/Lurking-Dark-Reality-Mimi-Amaral-ebook/dp/B08GFXG3CY
7. Blind and Free: The Red Lair Book 3 (Indie) by Kelanie Black
When a vicious assault robs Mistress Jakita of her sight, her entire life is thrown into turmoil https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08JY88PD3/
8. Drau: Blood (Ingram Spark) by E S Stephens
The disgraced House of Dhal-Marrah may be able to prevent the coming storm but to do so they will need to face an enemy whose hatred knows no bounds, and whose most dangerous weapons are the people they love the most. https://www.esstephensauthor.co.uk/drau-blood
9. Sometimes There is a Void: Memoirs of an Outsider (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) by Zakes Mda
South African novelist and playwright Zakes Mda's remarkable life story of growing up in South Africa, Lesotho, and America, told with style and gusto. https://www.amazon.com/Sometimes-There-Void-Memoirs-Outsider-ebook/dp/B005LVL2G4
10. The Little Book of Lykke: Secrets of the World's Happiest People
(William Morrow) by Meik Wiking
Inspiration and suggestions for achieving greater happiness, by practicing Lykke (LOO-ka)—pursuing and finding the good that exists in the world around us every day. https://www.amazon.com/Little-Book-Lykke-Secrets-Happiest/dp/0062820338
