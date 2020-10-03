Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Crash Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A405125                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                           

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/3/2020 at approximately 0006 hours

STREET: Libby Rd

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Diamond Hill Rd

WEATHER: Foggy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

OPERATOR: Austin White

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side doors and cargo bed, drive side doors and cargo bed.

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 10/3/2020 at approximately 0006 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Libby Rd, St. Johnsbury, VT below Diamond Hill Rd. Austin White was transported to NVRH with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

 

