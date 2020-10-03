St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Crash Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A405125
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/3/2020 at approximately 0006 hours
STREET: Libby Rd
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Diamond Hill Rd
WEATHER: Foggy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
OPERATOR: Austin White
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side doors and cargo bed, drive side doors and cargo bed.
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/3/2020 at approximately 0006 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Libby Rd, St. Johnsbury, VT below Diamond Hill Rd. Austin White was transported to NVRH with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.