Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Knife) Offense: 100 Block of 35th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, October 2, 2020, in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:27 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

A suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has information in reference to this case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.