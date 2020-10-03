Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:24 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or the vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.