Arrest Made in Armed Robbery Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery offenses that occurred in the Sixth District at the following locations:

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto)/Simple Assault: On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at approximately 6:23 pm, in the 4400 block of Ponds Street, Northeast, the victim met up with three suspects via the “Offer Up” application at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded property. The third suspect then assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 20-098-809

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, September 14, 2020, at approximately 1:59 pm, in the 4400 block of Douglas Street, Northeast, the victim met up with two suspects via the “Offer Up” application at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took US currency from the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 20-131-472

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Simple Assault: On Friday, September 18, 2020, at approximately 10:03 am, in the 1500 block of 45th Street, Northeast, the victim met up with two suspects via the “Offer Up” application at the listed location. Both suspects brandished handguns and demanded property. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-133-957

On Friday, October 2, 2020, 18 year-old Lamonte Tate, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun), two counts of Simple Assault, and Theft One (Stolen Auto). At the time of arrest, a handgun was recovered. Tate was also charged with Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craigslist and Offer Up. For more information, please visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/release/mpd-exchange-zone-locations-reminder