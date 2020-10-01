In April, the Judicial Council of California adopted a statewide COVID-19 emergency bail schedule for those accused of low-level, non-violent crimes. The Judicial Council rescinded the emergency mandate in June once the state began reopening efforts. Several counties, including Yolo County, chose to continue using their own emergency bail schedules.
You just read:
Yolo County DA reports 33% rearrest rate among those released on zero bail
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.