Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,368 in the last 365 days.

Campus Drive Ramp Project to Begin

FORT WORTH – The Campus Drive ramp project will begin next week. The project will replace the existing westbound entrance ramp from Interstate 20 and relocate it approximately 1,250 feet west of its current location. The new ramp will facilitate access to westbound I-20 from the Department of Veterans Affairs – Fort Worth Outpatient Clinic without impacting traffic upstream and downstream of the ramp.

The project was awarded to Sema Construction, Inc. and is estimated for completion in the summer of 2022.

In 2019, 167 workers and road users were killed in work zones. The leading causes – speeding and driver inattention – are entirely preventable. Protect workers. Protect road users.

We Can Do It!

You just read:

Campus Drive Ramp Project to Begin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.