Campus Drive Ramp Project to Begin

FORT WORTH – The Campus Drive ramp project will begin next week. The project will replace the existing westbound entrance ramp from Interstate 20 and relocate it approximately 1,250 feet west of its current location. The new ramp will facilitate access to westbound I-20 from the Department of Veterans Affairs – Fort Worth Outpatient Clinic without impacting traffic upstream and downstream of the ramp.

The project was awarded to Sema Construction, Inc. and is estimated for completion in the summer of 2022.

In 2019, 167 workers and road users were killed in work zones. The leading causes – speeding and driver inattention – are entirely preventable. Protect workers. Protect road users.

We Can Do It!