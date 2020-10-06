CWM StaySafe program joins forces with GBAC and ISSA to help facilities achieve cleaning and disinfection accreditation
All around the world, people want to ensure schools, office buildings and restaurants they frequent are properly cleaned – safe from the novel coronavirus.
As a result, Connecting World Merchandise (CWM)'s StaySafe program joined forces with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, to help facilities meet the highest levels of cleanliness and safety.
— Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell
CWM will act as a strategic partner with GBAC on the GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation Program, which helps public and commercial facilities establish and maintain cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention programs that minimize risks associated with infectious agents and biohazards.
“Everyone wants to know that they are safe. You don’t gamble with your kid’s school, your office building or the restaurant that you eat at – you want to know that it is certified clean and COVID-19 free,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise director of promotions. “GBAC STAR accreditation means that schools, office buildings, restaurants and other facilities meet and exceed global standards for cleaning. That brings an increased level of customer confidence.”
GBAC STAR is a performance-based program that provides third-party validation that facilities have the proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques, and work practices to meet a higher level of cleanliness and safety.
To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, facilities must demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Facilities apply online at www.gbac.org/star and provide all documentation and supporting evidence with their application.
“We are grateful for CWM’s partnership and commitment to GBAC STAR,” said GBAC Executive Director Patty Olinger. “Together, we will help facilities implement strict protocols for biorisk situations that foster clean, safe, and healthy environments now and in the future.”
About Connecting World Merchandise (CWM)
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC is an innovative global wholesaler who provides best in class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of wholesalers and brokers around the globe. Its focus is on leveraging its manufacturing relationships to help wholesalers and brokers provide the best possible prices, product lines, innovative solutions, and options for their customers. It exists to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at www.staysafe.works.
About GBAC, a Division of ISSA
Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.
About ISSA
With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.
