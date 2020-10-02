Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Agency Spotlight - Universal Insurance Service
Meet Universal Insurance Service!
I love Quantum’s vision and culture. It’s a great company! I am looking forward to growing together and can’t wait to see what the future holds. The sky is the limit!”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Bryan Montoya, Owner, Agent at Universal Insurance Service.
Mr. Montoya joined Quantum Assurance as an independent agent in November 2019 and opened his office in San Antonio, Texas. His team has established themselves as a pillar in the community by forming several relationships with non-profit organizations and other local businesses.
In his free time, Bryan is an active volunteer for the annual Walk Like MAAD for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. He was named 2019 Volunteer of the Year from 2 NISD elementary schools.
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International, Inc., is a national independent insurance agency focused on delivering the efficiencies of direct to consumer insurance models with the protection, competitiveness, and versatility of the independent insurance market. Quantum’s approach is simple: Understand the risk completely; educate the customer completely; protect the policyholder completely! We understand! You Deserve Options! To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent visit https://www.quantumassurance.com/agents
About Universal Insurance Service:
Universal Insurance Service is a local insurance agency that has set its sights on changing the insurance game. Our mission is to provide every client with incredible service while educating them about their insurance options and needs. We will customize our insurance policies to fit the clients needs and make sure they walk away educated and most importantly, protected. To learn more about Bryan and his team, please like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/universalinsuranceservice
For more information about Universal Insurance Services contact:
Bryan Montoya Owner, Agent at Universal Insurance Service
Office: 469-393-5940
Cell: 505-879-7840
Email: Bryan.Montoya@Quantumassurance.com
