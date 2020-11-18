Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran in Georgia with Lung Cancer to Call the Lawyers at KVO About Compensation if Their Loved One Was Exposed to Asbestos in the Navy

"The Advocate is appealing to the wife or family of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer-to please ask him if he had exposure to asbestos in the navy on a ship-submarine or at a navy shipyard?” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer-to please ask him if he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy on a ship-submarine or at a navy shipyard? If the answer is yes-please call-the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical Navy Veteran the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO would like to hear from are over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure in the navy occurred in the 1960s or 1970s. It does not matter if the Navy Veteran smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If you are a member of the American Legion or VFW in Georgia and you have a Navy Veteran friend who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer--please ask him if he had significant exposure to asbestos? Most of these types of Veterans never get compensated-even though they should. If the answer is yes-please ask-his wife or family members to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO at 800-714-0303. They can help." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.