Position Announcement: Communications Specialist

Communications Specialist Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic Caucus Salary: Based on previous job experience and qualifications, monthly range of $4,788 to $8,446 To Apply: Send electronically a cover letter, résumé, writing sample, and any audio, video, or graphic design samples to: jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov by October 12, 2020

AGENCY DESCRIPTION:

The House of Representatives is comprised of the elected members of the House of Representatives and the staff necessary to carry out the business of a legislative branch of state government. Staff workgroups include nonpartisan staff, Democratic caucus staff, and Republican caucus staff. The Democratic Caucus consists of the Democratic members of the Washington State House (HDC). Each caucus has partisan staff positions that assist the members of the House.

This Olympia-based job (with remote work options available due to the COVID-19 pandemic) is a full-time position with health care, retirement, paid leave, and other benefits. Some nights and weekends will be required during the legislative session. Other telecommute and flex schedules are available when the Legislature is not in session, subject to approval.

Caucus communications specialists help members of the HDC communicate with constituents, the media, stakeholders, and the general public about the policies considered and passed by the Legislature. Communication specialists work with issue-area policy experts to effectively communicate complex policies using simple, easy-to-understand methods; these policies may include K-12 education, health care, human services, early learning, public safety, criminal justice, environment and many more.

The House Democratic Caucus works to improve the lives of all Washington’s residents through the legislative process.

If you are an experienced communications professional interested in serving the public, you are encouraged to apply.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This caucus communications specialist position has an emphasized workload in social media management and graphic design and will work within a team to disseminate legislative information to the public for House Democrats. Duties include but are not limited to:

Working with elected officials and staff to provide district-specific communication strategies for mass media and constituent outreach

Working within a small team to develop, design, and format visually engaging materials for web, print, electronic, and social media platform distribution

Working with issue-area policy experts to effectively communicate complex policies using simple, easy-to-understand methods

Assist in writing press statements, talking points, editorial pieces, video scripts, newsletters, speeches, digital media copy, etc.

Assist in producing audio and video clips, maintaining member websites, and exploring new media opportunities

Organizing media events within member districts and on the capitol campus

Helping maintain the caucus webpages and social media accounts

Serving as a primary contact for legislative reporters, facilitating media requests, and providing background information as needed.

Successful candidates will have the ability to:

Produce and publish content designed to increase social media engagement

Create various multimedia products such as photos, videos, diagrams, infographics, charts, and maps that allow complex public policy issues to be understood by a general audience

Communicate clearly and concisely to a variety of audiences using plain language

Demonstrate knowledge of the legislative process

Use proper judgment to maintain discretion and confidentiality

Work with various web-based communications programs such as Facebook, Twitter, WordPress, GovDelivery, and SharePoint, among others

Manage workload and create and deliver products on deadline

Maintain a sense of humor, teamwork and flexibility to adapt to a wide variety of circumstances

Work efficiently with diverse personalities in team and individual settings

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Able to manage multiple tasks, make decisions, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced, pressure-filled environment

Proficient with modern communication technology tools (Microsoft Office products such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, SharePoint)

Proficient with graphic and video design tools (Adobe Creative Cloud desktop applications: Photoshop, Premier Pro, Acrobat, lnDesign, Illustrator, Audition or web-based tools such as Canva)

Competency in methods and techniques of visual communication such as electronic illustration, design, animation, video, and page layout for print and electronic distribution

Experience with audio production, video making/editing, or graphic design

Proficient with web content management (WordPress preferred) or similar applications

Strong writing and messaging skills

Familiar with Facebook, Twitter, and other social and web-based communications platforms

Post-secondary degree and relevant work experience in communications, journalism, or related field

The Washington State House of Representatives is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We strive to create a working environment that includes and respects cultural, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and gender identity diversity. Women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, persons over 40 years of age, disabled and Vietnam-era veterans and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Persons of disability needing assistance in the application process or who need an application in an alternative format may call 360-786-7750 or TTD 1-800-635-9993.