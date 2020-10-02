Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FWP seeks information on cattle shooting

Enforcement

Fri Oct 02 14:45:31 MDT 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ game wardens are seeking information for criminal trespass connected to a red angus cow-calf pair that were shot with multiple arrows, approximately between Sept. 20 and 23. The incident occurred on a cattle ranch near Lennep in the Whetstone Ridge area of the Castle Mountains near the boundary of U.S. Forest Service land.

The Montana Department of Livestock is leading the investigation with assistance from FWP wardens and the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office.

“My hope is that someone will come forward with information, so we can make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said FWP Game Warden Sergeant Kyle Andersen. “These ranchers are hard-working folks who allow free public hunting, and it’s a shame that the actions of the criminals who did this unfairly misrepresent hunters as a whole.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Sgt. Andersen at 406-366-2447. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for rewards of up to $1,000.  Additional reward money may also be available from private groups and Crime Stoppers.

