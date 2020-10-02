FDLE arrests Palm Bay developer for bribery

October 2, 2020

PALM BAY, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Brian Gregory West, 72, of 1151 SW 30th Street, Suite D, Palm City, on one count of bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, and six counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device to further the commission of a felony.

West owned property that would increase in value by an estimated $1,000,000 if the area was rezoned for commercial development. The investigation showed that West conspired to bribe a member of the Palm Bay City Council for their vote in favor of the rezoning.

West was arrested at his home yesterday and booked into the Martin County Jail on $180,000 bond. The Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001