Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,367 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Palm Bay developer for bribery

For Immediate Release October 2, 2020

PALM BAY, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Brian Gregory West, 72, of 1151 SW 30th Street, Suite D, Palm City, on one count of bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, and six counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device to further the commission of a felony. 

West owned property that would increase in value by an estimated $1,000,000 if the area was rezoned for commercial development. The investigation showed that West conspired to bribe a member of the Palm Bay City Council for their vote in favor of the rezoning.

West was arrested at his home yesterday and booked into the Martin County Jail on $180,000 bond. The Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Palm Bay developer for bribery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.