RSU 16 Gets Creative to Offer In-Person Adult Ed Graduation

Maine Adult Education programs are working hard through the COVID-19 Pandemic to help students meet their goals. That’s why RSU 16 planned an end of summer graduation ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of their Adult Education students. In a short, in-person, socially distanced graduation on August 6th the program was able to honor 8 out of 13 of their graduates.

While a group picture is not necessarily easy to accomplish, the staff at RSU 16 made a picture collage to memorialize the event for years to come.

This story was submitted by Jenny Rose, RSU 16 Adult Education Director and McKinney Vento Homeless Liaison as part of the Maine Schools Sharing Success Campaign. To submit a story or an idea please email Rachel rachel.paling@maine.gov.