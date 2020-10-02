New “Centennial Bowl” East-to-South Ramp Opens in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) this morning opened a new east-to-south connector at the “Centennial Bowl” interchange in northwest Las Vegas. The 290-foot-long, 30-foot-tall 215 Beltway eastbound to U.S. Highway 95 southbound ramp is part of the current $73 million phase of the Centennial Bowl that broke ground in January 2019. It replaces the previous U.S. Highway 95 southbound access from the Oso Blanca Road-215 Beltway signalized interchange.

The new ramp enables direct freeway-to-freeway travel for greater efficiency and safety. It eliminates the previous stop-and-go surface street travel that required sitting through a traffic signal to make a freeway connection.

Meanwhile, the project’s 2,635-foot-long northbound U.S. Highway 95 to westbound 215 Beltway flyover connector opened to traffic on September 28. And the remaining southbound U.S. Highway 95 to eastbound 215 Beltway flyover is still on track to finish construction by year’s end. Other planned improvements entail drainage upgrades and new lighting, landscaping and Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) enhancements.

The massive undertaking, employing up to 150 skilled tradesmen, is being underwritten through a combination of federal ($19 million) and state ($54 million) funds. The remaining project components are scheduled to finish in mid-December 2020.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.