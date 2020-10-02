Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster Lifts Restaurant Occupancy Limits Statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2020-63, which lifts all occupancy limitations in restaurants throughout South Carolina, effective immediately. Previously, South Carolina’s restaurants were operating at 50% capacity. Now, they will be able to operate at 100% capacity. 

Other restaurant safety guidelines – including the required use of face coverings for patrons and staff – remain in place for the time being. Additionally, the governor’s “last call order,” which doesn’t allow the sale or consumption of alcohol in restaurants after 11:00 PM, will remain in place until further notice. 

“South Carolina is open for business” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one - aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

Other safety measures that are strongly encouraged, but are no longer required include the following: 

  • Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.
  • Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.
  • Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated. 
  • Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.

