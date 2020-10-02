Gov. Henry McMaster Lifts Restaurant Occupancy Limits Statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2020-63, which lifts all occupancy limitations in restaurants throughout South Carolina, effective immediately. Previously, South Carolina’s restaurants were operating at 50% capacity. Now, they will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

Other restaurant safety guidelines – including the required use of face coverings for patrons and staff – remain in place for the time being. Additionally, the governor’s “last call order,” which doesn’t allow the sale or consumption of alcohol in restaurants after 11:00 PM, will remain in place until further notice.

“South Carolina is open for business” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one - aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

Other safety measures that are strongly encouraged, but are no longer required include the following: