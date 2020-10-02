Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1800 Block of U Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the 1800 block of U Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:30 pm, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute, inside a residence, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, 30 year-old Nikkia Howard, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).