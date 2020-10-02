Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the 100 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:09 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, members located the stolen vehicle, which was occupied by four suspects. The suspects attempted to flee the scene on foot but were apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, two 13 year-old juvenile males, of Southeast, DC, and 21 year-old Zamar Sharpe, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).