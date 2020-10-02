BRIDGE WORK ON WESTERN AVE SOUTH OF I-229

For Immediate Release: Friday October 2, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Mitchell Region bridge crew will be doing concrete repairs on the Western Avenue bridge over the Big Sioux River south of I-229 in Sioux Falls on Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 6-7).

Work includes sawing, removal, and patching of the deteriorated concrete surface in the northbound driving and passing lanes. One lane will be closed each day between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -