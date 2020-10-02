Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,340 in the last 365 days.

Judge Fontaine to Retire

Northeast Judicial District Judge Laurie Fontaine has announced that she will retire effective January 29, 2021. 

Judge Fontaine is a 1983 University of North Dakota School of Law graduate. She was in private practice from 1983 to 1987, and then served as Pembina County State's Attorney from 1987-98 before being elected as a district court judge in 1998. She was reelected to that position in 2004, 2010, and 2016. She also served as presiding judge of the judicial district from February 1, 2013 through December 31, 2019.  

Following her retirement, she intends to return to the private practice of law.

You just read:

Judge Fontaine to Retire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.