Governor Ivey Issues Statement Regarding Alabama Prison Program

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey issued the following statement as an update regarding the Alabama Prison Program.

“At the beginning of September, I announced the next phase of the Alabama Prison Program, including the successful Developer Teams and the proposed sites for the construction of Facilities One and Three. Multiple locations were under review for Facility Two, therefore, the site location was not shared at that time. We are pleased to announce that the Alabama Department of Corrections intends to enter into negotiations with the CoreCivic team (CoreCivic; Caddell Construction; DLR Group; and R&N Systems Design) to construct Facility Two at a proposed site in Elmore County near AL-229/Rifle Range Road.

“As stated in the Request for Proposal, the ADOC intends to enter into long-term lease agreements for these three facilities. As such, the confidential negotiation period will continue to ensure and secure the best possible value for the state. The ADOC anticipates construction to begin in early 2021 and that approximately 3,900 construction jobs will be created in Elmore County.

“I am pleased with the forward progression of this pivotal initiative and look forward to financial close, which is anticipated to occur in late 2020.”

