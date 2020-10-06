Grey Matter's Alec Holmes to Present “Incrementally Building Incremental” at This Year's EnvoyCon

EnvoyCon, October 15

EnvoyCon is a practitioner-driven community conference emphasizing end-user case studies as well as deep technical talks.

This Lightning Talk will be presented as part of this year’s Envoy Internal Track on October 15.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey Matter’s Alec Holmes has been selected to speak at this month’s virtual EnvoyCon Conference! Alec will present his talk “Incrementally Building Incremental” as part of this year’s Envoy Internal Track on October 15.

As part of his 10 minute lightning presentation Alec will guide the audience through his work on the Envoy go control plane to integrate Envoy’s Incremental XDS protocols. This effort resulted in making incremental discovery capability widely available to the open source community for the first time. Alec will touch on the differences between SOTW and Incremental xDS, calling out some of the common implementation hurdles developers may experience when using the new protocol. He’ll also detail some of the design changes necessary to build out Incremental and close with a brief discussion of the project work ahead.

EnvoyCon registrants can tune into Alec’s talk on October 15, 2020 at 8:20 PDT. A full schedule of EnvoyCon’s virtual line-up can be found at: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/envoycon/program/schedule/.

About Grey Matter

Grey Matter is developed, owned, and operated by Decipher Technology Studios LLC, an Alexandria, Virginia-based software company. Grey Matter is a cutting-edge comprehensive service mesh platform that secures and simplifies enterprise multi-cloud and hybrid cloud operations. Grey Matter enables flexible service-to-service intercommunications across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform has a rapidly growing user base that includes some of the largest, most security-conscious globally distributed enterprise-scale organizations in the world.

Decipher supports open-source tools and commercial products, enabling IT professionals to securely connect hybrid and multi-cloud computing infrastructure.

Learn more about what Grey Matter can do for your enterprise at greymatter.io!

About EnvoyCon

EnvoyCon is a practitioner-driven community conference emphasizing end-user case studies as well as deep technical talks from vendors building offerings on top of the Envoy open source edge and service proxy for cloud-native applications. For more information on Envoy, visit www.envoyproxy.io.

