FLAG ALERT: Lowering US and NC Flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, October 5 in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 5 in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. In accordance to Public Law 107-51, flags are to be lowered annually in recognition of the many firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. 

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

 

