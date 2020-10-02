Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BOX CULVERT WORK TO BEGIN ON 418TH AVE IN HUTCHINSON COUNTY

For Immediate Release:  Friday, October 2, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, 605-773-7179

 

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work to replace the bridge over Dry Creek on 418th Avenue in Hutchinson County is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 5. 

The site is located eight miles east of Parkston and 1.5 miles south of Highway 44. 

The roadway will be CLOSED to traffic through the construction zone between 277th Street and 278th Street for approximately six weeks and motorists will need to find an alternate route. 

The work includes replacing the bridge with a precast box culvert, approach grading, pipe culvert replacement, and necessary erosion control. 

The project has an overall completion date of Nov. 27, 2020. 

A-G-E Corporation from Pierre is the prime contractor on the $575,000 project. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1. 

- 30 -

