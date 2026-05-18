Road Closure Scheduled on S.D. Highway 248 Between Presho and Kennebec

For Immediate Release:

Monday, May 18, 2026

Contact:

Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-961-4926

WINNER, S.D. – Beginning on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, a project to repair a box culvert is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 248 in Lyman County. The full road closure will entail no through traffic on Highway 248 from the junction at U.S. Highway 183 (Presho) east for approximately 15 miles to the S.D. Highway 273 junction (Kennebec). The repair project will require a full closure on Highway 248 through this 15 mile segment for approximately 20-days.

During the project, Highway 248 will remain open to travelers up to the work zone.

The prime contractor for this $176,000 repair project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. from Dell Rapids, SD. The project completion date is Friday, June 26, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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